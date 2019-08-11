Moreno Evelyn V Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $525,250; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cnooc LTD (CEO)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 344,381 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 315,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.35. About 79,115 shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Pertamina to take over 8 expiring oil blocks -energy ministry; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC FINANCE FILES TO OFFER NOTES VIA BANK OF CHINA, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc’s Future Comes Into Focus as Reserves Seen Offering Growth; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Also Issue US$1 Billion Bonds Due 2028 at 4.375%; 17/04/2018 – CNOOC plans 60-day shutdown at Huizhou refinery

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 948,225 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $118.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 114,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,190 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (Prn).

