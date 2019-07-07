Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.61M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Summit Gp Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.35M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,319 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. 63,905 are owned by Motco. Adage Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Korea Inv invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 828 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 877,480 shares. Coldstream Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 1,040 shares. Park Avenue Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 68,679 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 3.57 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 556 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 347,393 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 2,370 shares. Cypress Gp holds 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 7,605 shares. Glenview National Bank Dept owns 6,325 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Salem Management holds 67,875 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 12.44M are held by Invesco. Signaturefd Lc reported 6,826 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kings Point accumulated 375 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 0% or 3,869 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 20,799 shares. Da Davidson & Com has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12.