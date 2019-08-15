Moors & Cabot Holds Holding in General Mls (GIS); Winslow Evans & Crocker Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 55,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 697,343 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $202.16. About 9.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,520 shares to 82,465 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,170 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,890 shares to 660 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

