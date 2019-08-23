Moors & Cabot Holds Stake in Corning (GLW); Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 79,734 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 65,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 2.62M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.19. About 9.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “For Corning, Weakness in Optical Communications Overshadows the Positives – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bed Bath & Beyond, Switch And More – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Finance Advsr holds 260,917 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 524,955 shares. 25,810 were reported by Charter Trust. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 219,352 shares. 85,681 are held by Old Commercial Bank In. Tompkins Fin reported 0.78% stake. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 90,165 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 468,577 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 355,918 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 180,340 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 3.42M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,646 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Korea Investment owns 1.25 million shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 11,891 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares to 21,039 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,133 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) – Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il holds 22,597 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 13,698 shares. Horseman Management Limited has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prtn Ltd owns 59,692 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Lomas Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 325,370 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Investment Management reported 9.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 24,170 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 0.82% or 39,345 shares in its portfolio. Bamco holds 0.07% or 93,116 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 28,404 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. National Pension Service holds 1.45% or 2.26M shares. Beacon Gp invested in 0.31% or 11,222 shares.