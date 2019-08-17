Moors & Cabot Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $303,784; Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted Burlington Stores (BURL) Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 112,954 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 106,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 793,598 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.41 million shares. Blackrock has 260.50 million shares. Holderness Invs has invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Accredited invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru reported 213,205 shares. Bainco International Invsts invested in 210,202 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Lederer & Counsel Ca invested in 23,610 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Murphy Cap has 120,941 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio invested in 89,234 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt holds 2.13% or 321,996 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,205 shares. 9,016 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associate Lc. Prudential invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares to 22,403 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,545 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Burlington A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point takes stake in Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.