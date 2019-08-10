Moors & Cabot Boosted Holding in Harris Del (HRS) by $2.76 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 808.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 17,344 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 2,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.94% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: PR 18-08 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Bipartisan Senate Colleagues Announce Funding For Election Security; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris, Colleagues Urge Homeland Security Inspector General to Investigate Resignation of San

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited reported 0.54% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 8.00M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 650 shares. Dubuque Bancorp & has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,746 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 385,065 shares stake. Fruth Management invested in 24,972 shares. Duff And Phelps owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,067 shares. Capstone Invest Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland-based Df Dent & Com has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 440,000 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell And Loewy has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,832 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 1.06% or 10.86M shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Capital Ri accumulated 20,174 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,900 shares to 74,900 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 157 shares. 3,528 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Personal Capital Advisors invested in 2,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2,615 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.07% or 392,856 shares in its portfolio. 31,043 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research. Old National Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 125 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 30,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,820 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 26,766 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 15,378 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,933 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 22,420 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares to 119,133 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,039 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).