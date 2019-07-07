Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Ppl (PPL) Position as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder American Investment Services Decreased Holding by $836,974

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.79 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: Another Utility With A 5+% Yield But Be Cautious – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security reported 79,432 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 134,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mondrian Investment Prns Limited has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kempen Cap Nv invested in 556,407 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 52,342 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 581 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Tru LP reported 2.06 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 22,583 are held by Huntington Savings Bank. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bell Bankshares invested 0.8% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Alpha Limited Com stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carnegie Cap Asset Lc reported 23,034 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,079 shares to 3,626 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 28,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,047 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 19,045 shares or 0.11% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qci Asset Management has 322,016 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 28,153 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 189,148 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Lc. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 1.73M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 240,093 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc accumulated 16.77M shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). C M Bidwell And Associates reported 8,360 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 99,758 were accumulated by North Star Mgmt. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 15,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Limited holds 36,240 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares to 595,471 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).