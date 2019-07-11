Moors & Cabot Increases Position in Stag Indl (STAG); Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Upped Position by $1.77 Million as Share Price Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 6.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 360,605 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,520 shares to 82,465 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,039 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

