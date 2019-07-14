Moors & Cabot Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.58 Million as Market Value Rose; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Raised Position by $10.81 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 76,274 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, down from 131,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen Nv by 36,200 shares to 47,676 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).