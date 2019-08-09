Moors & Cabot Decreased Holding in Ppl (PPL) as Shares Declined; Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Stock Value Rose While Zebra Capital Management Upped by $453,399 Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 1.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 433 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 461,422 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 660,019 shares in its portfolio. 19,377 were accumulated by Hilltop. Suntrust Banks holds 0.07% or 403,312 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 84,560 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 2,084 shares. Gideon Capital owns 128,715 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Argent Tru Co holds 0.11% or 32,308 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 0.75% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 5.42M shares. 210,460 are owned by Centre Asset Lc.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,974 shares to 38,340 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 17,066 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 200 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Lathrop Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.79% or 38,450 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Northern Corporation invested in 0.1% or 5.62 million shares. 52,000 were accumulated by Armistice Capital Lc. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 34,529 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 95,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.05% or 28,861 shares. 684,904 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated invested in 0% or 400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0.02% or 1.52 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).