Moors & Cabot Increased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $2.66 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN) Cut by $7.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 25,599 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 52,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 275,207 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc analyzed 36,685 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 39,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $238.66. About 30,567 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.