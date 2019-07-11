Moors & Cabot Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $781,000; Tig Advisors Stake In Genworth Finl (GNW) Was Has Boosted

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 1.05M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 8,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,780 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 30,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 15.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv holds 0.07% or 2,686 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 1.47M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.15% or 3,838 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 33,760 shares. 741,920 are owned by Calamos Advisors Limited Com. Hills Savings Bank Trust Commerce owns 5,120 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Com. 25,306 are held by Numerixs Inv Tech. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,595 shares stake. Capital Int holds 1.3% or 34.27 million shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 339,373 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.81% stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 8,901 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,466 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18,608 shares to 46,369 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 31,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

