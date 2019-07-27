Moors & Cabot Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $514,500; Stock Rose; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Its Stake in Cvs (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,926 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 11,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares to 3,664 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 6,647 shares. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock or 7,690 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.