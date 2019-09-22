Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Position; Shorts at Evo Payments – Class A (EVOP) Raised By 5.98%

Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP) had an increase of 5.98% in short interest. EVOP’s SI was 2.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.98% from 2.17 million shares previously. With 343,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s short sellers to cover EVOP’s short positions. The SI to Evo Payments Inc – Class A’s float is 9.38%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 390,191 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has risen 41.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 6,655 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 6,655 shares with $2.45 million value, down from 13,310 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $45.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 54.89 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

