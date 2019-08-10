Moors & Cabot Has Upped Tessco Technologies (TESS) Stake By $1.16 Million; Shorts at DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (DTNOF) Lowered By 58.31%

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) stake by 100.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 77,337 shares as Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS)’s stock declined 23.09%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 154,626 shares with $2.38M value, up from 77,289 last quarter. Tessco Technologies Inc now has $119.95 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 26,821 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 344,411 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) or 14,700 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.02% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 52,775 shares. Tieton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.55% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd has 2,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 6,432 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12,296 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,796 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 312,754 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tessco Technologies (TESS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Tessco Technologies Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TESSCO Technologies reports weak margins for Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.