Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Shorts at Assured Guaranty LTD. (AGO) Lowered By 0.56%

Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. AGO’s SI was 6.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 6.44 million shares previously. With 594,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO)’s short sellers to cover AGO’s short positions. The SI to Assured Guaranty LTD.’s float is 6.29%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 1,795 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 30,246 shares with $5.65 million value, up from 28,451 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,030 shares. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources Inc has 16.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd reported 43 shares stake. American Intll Group has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ing Groep Nv owns 5,302 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc holds 1.13% or 21,935 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, California-based fund reported 4.82 million shares. M&R Capital Incorporated has 36,168 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp reported 14,870 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Beacon Mngmt has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 400 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP invested in 300,000 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Comml Bank reported 6,498 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation has 2,960 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,131 shares to 4,327 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 8,170 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.15% above currents $173 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assured Guaranty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,545 shares. Argi Investment Services reported 11,188 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 3,172 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset owns 20,888 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 30,838 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.44M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 3.61M were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Raging Ltd Liability Corporation holds 303,900 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.