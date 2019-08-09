Moors & Cabot Increased Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $668,601; Share Price Rose; Aes (AES) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Cut Position by $2.18 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 125.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 24,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 44,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 19,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.94 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Anticipates More Than $100 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 336,350 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Viacom Inc. and NCTC Renew Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 5,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc reported 6,676 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 430,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sei Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Asset Mngmt reported 69,575 shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.11% or 57,346 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Int Ca has 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 16,084 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.