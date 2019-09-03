Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding; Select Medical Has 1.69 Sentiment

Select Medical Corp (SEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 61 sold and decreased holdings in Select Medical Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 104.04 million shares, up from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Select Medical Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 77 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SEM’s profit will be $29.84M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for 1.98 million shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 642,578 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.68% invested in the company for 28,650 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.47% in the stock. Leuthold Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 203,839 shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

