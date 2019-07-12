Moors & Cabot Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding By $665,150; RPC Has 1.3 Sentiment

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 12,550 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 155,929 shares with $8.37 million value, down from 168,479 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $222.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 8.59 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil

RPC Inc (RES) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 90 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 69 sold and decreased stock positions in RPC Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 65.93 million shares, down from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RPC Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 78.57% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RES’s profit will be $12.92 million for 27.46 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.15% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. for 112,330 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 424,210 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 582,640 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,025 shares.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 337,323 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (RES) has declined 49.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Shenoy Navin sold $33,256.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on June 19, 2019

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.09 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 30,325 shares to 46,874 valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) stake by 74,313 shares and now owns 195,355 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.