Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $1.05 Million; Provention Bio (PRVB) Shorts Up By 27.25%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) had an increase of 27.25% in short interest. PRVB’s SI was 1.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.25% from 803,900 shares previously. With 829,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s short sellers to cover PRVB’s short positions. The SI to Provention Bio Inc’s float is 4.15%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 205,398 shares traded. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has risen 164.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 164.00% the S&P500.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The company has market cap of $372.85 million. The Company’s products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

