Moors & Cabot Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $303,040; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 21.41% above currents $36.24 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. See Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 10.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,788 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 33,913 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 37,701 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Acropolis Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 11,234 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 3,172 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,000 shares. 226,845 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Bowen Hanes reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dubuque National Bank And Tru holds 1.17% or 90,302 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argi Invest Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 24,322 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.82% or 335,969 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc, New York-based fund reported 60,642 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0.3% or 526,422 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 32,223 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.60% above currents $66.07 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.