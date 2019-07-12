Moors & Cabot Has Increased Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $862,349 as Share Value Declined; Premier Finl Bancorp (PFBI) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (PFBI) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 144,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 293,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 437,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 2,940 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has risen 1.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 67.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 11,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,374 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 17,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $118,599 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 CLINE PHILIP E bought $30,950 worth of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) or 2,000 shares. The insider Jackson Lloyd George II bought 3,000 shares worth $48,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PFBI shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 2.46% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Cap Lc owns 300,272 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 38,574 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 94,699 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 900,385 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 10,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 21,950 shares. City reported 7,500 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,925 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) or 9,526 shares. 490 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. 132,342 were reported by Northern Corporation.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares to 86,211 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,000 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

