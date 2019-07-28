Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stag Indl (STAG) Holding by $539,632; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Has Raised Its Stake

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.07 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,909 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Schroder Group Inc owns 55,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ser Automobile Association owns 17,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.12% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 73,222 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 13,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset invested in 264,212 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 430,741 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 348,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,023 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares to 119,133 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,145 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32 million shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 158 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 965 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 473,000 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 74,997 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3,697 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 28,867 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 57,691 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancorp Communications reported 3,589 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 14,651 shares. Estabrook Management, New York-based fund reported 114,228 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 217,327 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company reported 57,982 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny invested 0.93% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zebra Capital Management Llc reported 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844.