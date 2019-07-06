Moors & Cabot Has Increased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 94.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 113,533 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 233,968 shares with $10.22 million value, up from 120,435 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $139.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 12/03/2018 – BP selects McDermott and BHGE for subsea contracts for West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 512,804 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.