Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Peak Resorts (SKIS) Shorts Increased By 28.16%

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) had an increase of 28.16% in short interest. SKIS’s SI was 26,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.16% from 20,600 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS)’s short sellers to cover SKIS’s short positions. The SI to Peak Resorts Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 72,868 shares traded. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has declined 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Rev $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Net $9.18M; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Mount Snow Announces Closing Date for 2017/18 Season Will be Sunday, April 22; 05/04/2018 – Permit Applications Approved for Hunter Mountain Trail Expansion Project; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 07/03/2018 PEAK RESORTS ANNOUNCES ITS 2018-19 PEAK PASS MULTI-MOUNTAIN SEASON PASS OFFERINGS; 05/04/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC – HUNTER MOUNTAIN SECURED ALL REQUIRED PERMITS WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TERRAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 120,042 shares with $16.77 million value, down from 131,436 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.84. About 3.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $165.52 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

More notable recent Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Peak Resorts (SKIS) – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peak Resorts News: SKIS Stock Soars on Vail Resorts Deal – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 39,250 shares to 113,989 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 20,200 shares and now owns 43,200 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.