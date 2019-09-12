Moors & Cabot Holds Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Old West Investment Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.33 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 3.23 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 23,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 35,120 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 58,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 4.74 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 35,944 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Comm Lc invested in 29,607 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Twin Cap holds 0.06% or 12,110 shares. Altfest L J And Co Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vanguard holds 0.29% or 99.90 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 286,729 shares. Moreover, Oakmont Corp has 3.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 596,390 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited. Alps has 0.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 515,912 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 322,755 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma holds 106,274 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 6,500 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prelude Capital Lc holds 0% or 461 shares in its portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 35,208 shares to 37,280 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,320 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 28,791 shares to 223,404 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Counselors Inc has 3,888 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1.18M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Private Management Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 512,617 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa owns 18,155 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 27,765 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,856 shares. Tdam Usa reported 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howard Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,974 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 99,183 were reported by North Star Management. Atlantic Union Natl Bank owns 2.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 263,957 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 19,178 shares. The California-based Rnc Cap Lc has invested 2.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).