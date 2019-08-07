Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $307,440; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised Its Wd (WDFC) Position by $427,401 as Market Value Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 83,151 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 3.92 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Inc has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 120,386 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset invested in 0.08% or 2,223 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 44,133 shares. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Comm reported 1.59% stake. Oarsman Capital has invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.67% or 27,328 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Com invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,638 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa owns 32,493 shares. 12,209 were reported by Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,407 shares. Bennicas And holds 13,796 shares. Private Wealth Prns owns 8,935 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 74,313 shares to 195,355 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WD-40 Company Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, EBIX, WDFC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WD-40 (WDFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 52,787 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,000 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 14 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 21,325 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 6,530 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 149,581 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Century has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,695 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 19 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 4,660 shares stake. Optimum Invest holds 42 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 12,675 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 5,361 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Gp Inc Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock.