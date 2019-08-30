Moors & Cabot Has Raised Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $424,820 as Valuation Declined; Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Endologix (ELGX) as Valuation Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 151,568 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 183.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 9,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, up from 5,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 1.03M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. On Wednesday, April 3 Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 3,025 shares. Shares for $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Another trade for 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 was bought by Onopchenko John.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

