Moors & Cabot Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake By $1.28 Million; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shorts Down By 7.79%

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 6,726 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 37,137 shares with $7.13 million value, up from 30,411 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $241.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had a decrease of 7.79% in short interest. NDAQ’s SI was 2.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.79% from 3.19 million shares previously. With 641,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s short sellers to cover NDAQ’s short positions. The SI to Nasdaq Inc’s float is 2.55%. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 420,433 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 20/04/2018 – D-BOX pursues its expansion with Cineplex adding a new location in Belleville, Ontario; 24/04/2018 – Golden Leaf Holdings Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire California Cannabis Operation; 09/05/2018 – VantagePoint Software Names Lane Mendelsohn as President; 09/03/2018 – Fabulous Nasdaq Record Marred by Narrow Leadership: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Solar Alliance Announces Addition to Board of Directors and Changes to Management Team; 25/04/2018 – Gratomic Announces Grant of Options; 17/05/2018 – APT Systems, Inc. is Moving Forward with Funding Plans; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Proof Analytics™ Accelerates Marketing’s Business Alignment With Proof+™ for SiriusDecisions™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 113,651 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Orrstown Inc holds 2,033 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 9,593 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.48% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Sei Communication holds 0.02% or 74,647 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Manhattan Comm stated it has 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability accumulated 0.35% or 17,427 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 14,509 shares. Spc Financial has 0.65% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 114,349 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 961 shares. 14,535 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 1.01% above currents $98.67 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq July 2019 Volumes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,911 shares to 119,133 valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 1,131 shares and now owns 4,327 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 3.70% above currents $218.65 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse.