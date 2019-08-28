Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding by $371,565; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.70 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 74,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 195,355 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 121,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 878,914 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,612 shares to 88,859 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,234 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.48 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 17,868 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 63,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin holds 0% or 1,157 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.01% stake. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 2.41M shares. Secor Capital Lp stated it has 161,248 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 413,249 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 10,762 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,932 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Westport Asset Mngmt has invested 2.54% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 136,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 10,769 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 163,438 shares. Capital Invsts accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Capital Grp owns 0.12% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 375,356 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 4.33 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 65,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).