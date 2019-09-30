Moors & Cabot Has Lowered By $2.43 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Methode Electronics (MEI) SI Increased By 19.84%

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) had an increase of 19.84% in short interest. MEI’s SI was 970,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.84% from 810,100 shares previously. With 217,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI)’s short sellers to cover MEI’s short positions. The SI to Methode Electronics Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 188,985 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 49.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 9,641 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 9,701 shares with $2.45M value, down from 19,342 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 64.94% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,646 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer Commerce holds 0.13% or 19,278 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability reported 8,380 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 748,890 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap has invested 0.7% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barrett Asset Llc accumulated 303 shares. Century holds 1.20 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 1.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Webster Retail Bank N A owns 2,513 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 3,506 are held by Philadelphia Trust. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,243 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,532 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.32% above currents $252.96 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.11 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

