Moors & Cabot Has Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Position; MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (SMIZF) Shorts Down By 97.71%

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had a decrease of 97.71% in short interest. SMIZF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.71% from 17,500 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)’s short sellers to cover SMIZF’s short positions. It closed at $8.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 19.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 46,039 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 278,873 shares with $2.77M value, up from 232,834 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $71.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Another recent and important MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Horos Asset Management Annual Letter To Our Co-Investors January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm operates approximately 370 hotels in 43 countries under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Innside by MeliÃ¡, Sol Hotels & Resorts, and TRYP by Wyndham brand names. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. It also operates Club MeliÃ¡ vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos, golf, and tour operations.

