Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.48 Million; Market Value Declined; As Amedisys (AMED) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 33,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 295,995 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48M, up from 262,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.92. About 161,959 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 46,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,707 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 54,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 6.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,531 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 87,600 shares. 901,902 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. 5,517 are owned by Blair William Il. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 6,303 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 152,979 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 43,128 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 40,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 13,794 were accumulated by Bowling Port Management Lc. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 304,513 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 10,780 shares. 11,915 are held by Argent Cap Management.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scient Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,610 shares to 66,545 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 646,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,568 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares to 119,133 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.22M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Nelson Roberts Limited has 1,943 shares. Amer Rech Management reported 2,445 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa holds 0.16% or 42,167 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meridian Mngmt holds 41,320 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has 5.93M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has 335,954 shares. Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Van Hulzen Asset Lc reported 2.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% or 23,784 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc invested in 365,762 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd holds 0.07% or 6,204 shares.