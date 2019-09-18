Moors & Cabot Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Lsi Industries (LYTS) Shorts Up By 53.74%

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 464.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 18,570 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 22,570 shares with $1.26M value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 738,715 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c

Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS) had an increase of 53.74% in short interest. LYTS’s SI was 174,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 53.74% from 113,700 shares previously. With 69,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s short sellers to cover LYTS’s short positions. The SI to Lsi Industries Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 89,132 shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 17.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 8,260 shares to 8,080 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 5,648 shares and now owns 7,366 shares. Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 31,092 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 8.63M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 959,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 159,683 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 663,442 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated invested in 1,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 9,300 are held by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 808,517 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 609,577 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 6,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $129.20 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 16.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 4,385 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.17M shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). 492,448 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company holds 300,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Charles Schwab Invest has 14,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 80,120 shares. Dimensional Fund L P reported 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). 293 were reported by First Personal Fincl Services. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 31,460 shares in its portfolio. Archon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) or 345,842 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Carroll Financial Associates Inc stated it has 340 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,969 activity. 2,720 shares were bought by Clark James Anthony, worth $9,969.

