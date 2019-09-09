Moors & Cabot Increases Position in Stag Indl (STAG); Lear (LEA) Holder Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Stake by $931,500 as Valuation Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 345,728 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 615,433 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $198.89M for 8.88 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 1,055 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,675 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 33 shares. Cibc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.24% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sei reported 16,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 91,194 shares. New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co Lp has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Scout Invests Inc holds 0.08% or 30,570 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Com Investment Advisors LP reported 32,610 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings stated it has 5,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dubuque Bancorp And Communication holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 49,551 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,980 shares.

