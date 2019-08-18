Moors & Cabot Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; Last Week Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 66.41% above currents $45.07 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 3,425 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 6,850 shares with $1.13M value, up from 3,425 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $64.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35M shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -2.35% below currents $179.22 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 397,887 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 681,616 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2.34M were reported by Century Inc. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 806,038 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Middleton And Ma has 1.58% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 59,486 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,606 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.42% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Old Bancorporation In stated it has 0.43% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Shelton Capital holds 0.01% or 497 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited has 6,497 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. Another trade for 3,545 shares valued at $202,880 was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,185 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.02% or 866,925 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 24,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aqr Cap Lc invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Alpine Woods Cap Investors holds 0.16% or 12,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Company has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 115,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 352,079 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 646,187 shares.