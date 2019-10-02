Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Last Week Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $18.19’s average target is 3.71% above currents $17.54 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One given on Thursday, May 2. See Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) latest ratings:

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 9365.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 37,462 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 37,862 shares with $7.88M value, up from 400 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $253.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 63.55 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 147,986 shares. Quantbot Tech L P accumulated 1,100 shares. Intll Grp has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Raymond James Advisors owns 178,169 shares. Dupont Corp holds 106,895 shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sfmg Llc has invested 0.51% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 495,001 shares. Moreover, Penn Management has 0.73% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 132,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1.02 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 62,046 shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.3% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 980 shares in its portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 108,768 shares to 114,196 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 5,838 shares and now owns 6,618 shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.45% above currents $231.08 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $25000 target. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Corp reported 30,087 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 6,597 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,900 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Inv LP reported 728,375 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 18,276 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Llc reported 15,089 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management accumulated 48,600 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd owns 17,224 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 4.78% or 124,307 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Llc reported 1,638 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.58% or 81,993 shares. Burns J W And Company Inc New York holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,346 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).