Moors & Cabot Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding; Lam Research (LRCX) Stake Maintained by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 30,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26 million shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 129,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 10,283 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated holds 10,877 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 50 shares stake. Marlowe Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 19.97% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability reported 2,418 shares. 323,517 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.11% or 2,228 shares in its portfolio. 1,700 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Parkside Bank & Trust owns 334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,824 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 12,300 shares. Highland Capital Management Llc owns 9,393 shares. Financial Bank holds 4,014 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity.

