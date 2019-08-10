Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Its Ppl (PPL) Stake by $617,117 as Share Price Declined; Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Value Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.56M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC; 20/03/2018 – KKR Launches China’s First One-Stop Digital Marketing Company Cue & Co; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc., KKR North America Fund XI (AMG) LLC, and AMR Holdco, Inc.; Analysis To Aid; 19/04/2018 – DJ KKR & Co LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KKR); 14/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR; 13/03/2018 – KKR’S DELIBERATIONS ON COGNITA ARE SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGES; 04/04/2018 – KKR’S HENRY MCVEY SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 03/05/2018 – KKR seeks Trump tax boost through restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 32,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Davis Capital Prns Llc holds 2.50 million shares. 400,000 were reported by Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc owns 21,345 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Covey Capital Limited stated it has 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $373.13M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KKR Acquires Salesforce Tower in Atlanta – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “KKR and Arta back Alvic Group – PE Hub” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Sherifova joins KKR – PE Hub” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 23,675 shares to 47,350 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 47,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Key Tronic Corp (NASDAQ:KTCC).