Moors & Cabot Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Its Position in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) by $372,746

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 11,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 305,418 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 16,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 121,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 348,166 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $76.00M for 24.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for IPG Photonics (IPGP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Photonics Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Fell in December – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Photonics Announces New Generation of High Power Fiber Lasers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 18,353 shares to 79,896 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

