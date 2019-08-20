Moors & Cabot Increased Its Holding in Abb LTD (ABB) by $745,750 as Shares Declined; Kames Capital Plc Holding in Ryder System (R) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 39,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 113,989 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 74,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.03M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 16,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 55,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 38,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 397,203 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 08/05/2018 – Ryder to Headline Sponsor the 2018 Dynamic Distribution Disruption (D3) Retail Supply Chain Summit; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cites Tax Reform-Related Adjustment and UK Goodwill Impairment Charge for Revised Outlook; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares to 21,780 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,545 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78,069 shares to 441,386 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 93,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta reported 4,806 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,054 shares. 8,413 are owned by Westpac Banking Corporation. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 0.62% or 10,404 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 0.01% or 12,934 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Hexavest Inc holds 1,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 1.08 million shares. Hrt Fincl Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,477 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 26,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp holds 369 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). D E Shaw & Communication holds 0% or 40,544 shares.

