Moors & Cabot Holding in Ppl (PPL) Trimmed by $617,117 as Share Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 1.25 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 3.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.09% stake. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 603,982 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 0.01% stake. Amica Retiree accumulated 4,908 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.36M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 499,450 shares. Gam Ag invested in 125,911 shares. Pure accumulated 9,852 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 988,497 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability owns 902,620 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cushing Asset LP accumulated 110,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Washington Trust Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 11,800 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.20M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 19,065 shares to 38,150 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated holds 1.88% or 33,419 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,651 were accumulated by Foothills Asset Mngmt. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual invested in 97,176 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Forte Capital Lc Adv reported 20,608 shares stake. 6.33M are owned by Amer Century. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 180,970 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,715 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.50M shares. James Incorporated invested in 0% or 422 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 121,685 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited accumulated 1.19% or 9.63M shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.