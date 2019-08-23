Moors & Cabot Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Stock Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Stake by $1.09 Million as Shares Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, down from 131,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 8.84M shares traded or 17.89% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, down from 132,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 8.84 million shares traded or 17.89% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Financial Advisors invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Johnson Fin Group invested in 61,957 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 251,807 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invsts owns 13.33 million shares. New York-based Strategic Ltd Com has invested 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 42,465 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, C Gp Inc Holdg A S has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 8,860 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blair William & Co Il reported 768,799 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.56% or 1.93 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De invested 0.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,715 shares to 12,926 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.