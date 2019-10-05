Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Johnson Controls (JCI) Sentiment Is 0.67

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 40.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 72,675 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 107,425 shares with $5.86 million value, down from 180,100 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 2 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold positions in Johnson Controls Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 220,666 shares, down from 406,208 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Johnson Controls Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 18.28% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.93 per share. JCI’s profit will be $602.29M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Johnson Controls International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.92% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc for 32,559 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 11,855 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.05% invested in the company for 162,144 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 392 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.63 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.62 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 3.92M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has risen 16.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 14/05/2018 – Johnson Controls at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI INDIA 4Q NET 404.8M RUPEES VS 257.1M; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl Retains Centerview Partners as Fincl Advisers in Power Solutions Review; 10/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS ANTONELLA FRANZEN VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.28 BLN RUPEES VS 6.10 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Johnson Controls Mulls Unit Sale; Rtgs Unchgd; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Johnson Controls and Aqua Metals Agree to Extend Timelines on Strategic Licensing Agreement

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

