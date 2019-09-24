Moors & Cabot Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.10 Million; Incline Global Management Increased Its Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Share Price Declined

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52M, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 31,960 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 683,383 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 36,866 shares to 34,424 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 138,396 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 0.63% or 143,431 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability reported 2.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.03% or 21,300 shares. Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 103,541 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 6,694 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 11,600 shares stake. Raymond James & invested in 0.24% or 2.21M shares. Legacy Private Company stated it has 3,119 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,025 shares. Dillon & Associate accumulated 10,970 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utah Retirement holds 0.34% or 230,057 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 17,983 shares to 239,917 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,056 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 481,856 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 815,149 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Com owns 4.35M shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 11,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Ab owns 266,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Advisory Ser Net Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sei Investments Co holds 71,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 380,339 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 427,459 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Balyasny Asset Limited Co has invested 0.32% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 2.29 million were reported by Geode Cap Limited Company. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aviva Plc holds 79,518 shares.