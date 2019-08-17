Moors & Cabot Decreased Position in Ppl (PPL) by $617,117; Harris (HRS) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Harris (HRS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 258,208 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.24 million, up from 246,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Harris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 236.63% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/05/2018 – Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People’s House Project; 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: NO TIME-TABLE FOR MAKING C-CORP DECISION; 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q REV. $1.57B, EST. $1.55B; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,516 shares to 6,954 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 64,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.32 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Tompkins Corp has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset has 51,550 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 1.23 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 39,323 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 1.11M shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 12,629 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 79,874 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 76,200 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Putnam Investments Llc holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 57,167 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 22,534 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 0.74% or 48,874 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 50 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 89,344 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 80,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,633 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Tiverton Asset Management accumulated 3,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 277,149 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Advisers Ltd Com owns 35,040 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 13,440 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.31% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Earnest Prtnrs holds 0% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 98,890 shares. Invesco holds 0.07% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1.23 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 7,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.