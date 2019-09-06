Moors & Cabot Upped By $324,500 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Harris Associates LP Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moors & Cabot Inc acquired 2,750 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Moors & Cabot Inc holds 161,745 shares with $19.09 million value, up from 158,995 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director

Harris Associates LP increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 72,790 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.60M shares with $488.06M value, up from 3.53 million last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $69.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 5.18 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,911 shares to 119,133 valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 42,310 shares and now owns 22,403 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As invested in 3.69M shares. Haverford Financial Serv has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 37,287 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 8.10 million shares. Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M reported 45,206 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 6,410 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 652,121 were reported by Marsico Cap Ltd Liability. Oakwood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 112,092 shares or 5.55% of the stock. The Florida-based Gruss & Company has invested 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 605.28 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.11M shares stake. 6,755 were accumulated by Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Founders Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,336 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2,305 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 649 are held by Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 18,258 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc reported 1,770 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Indiana And Management Company has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stifel Financial reported 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 2.79% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Harris Associates LP decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9.00 million shares to 12.95M valued at $625.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) stake by 69,135 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is -1.76% below currents $122.99 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8.