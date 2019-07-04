Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $307,440; Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.04 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 104,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 448,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 1.88 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18,608 shares to 46,369 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.67% or 583,152 shares. Sonata Cap Gp Inc Inc has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.02% or 356,523 shares. Scotia accumulated 240,478 shares. Bailard reported 54,562 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Foundation Advisors invested in 10,501 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,784 shares. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 98,741 shares stake. Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 0.16% or 11,338 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 892 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has 419,150 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Newfocus Group Inc Limited Co has 1.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 46,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 111,680 shares stake. Burt Wealth invested in 10,702 shares. 80,340 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. 15,497 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Carroll Fincl holds 15,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 35,275 shares. Axa reported 420,700 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company holds 0% or 310,588 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 75,124 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 11.84M shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 208,381 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.06% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $18,634 activity. Shares for $34,657 were sold by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B. $11,810 worth of stock was bought by Bena Pamela A on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.18M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 7,594 shares to 94,660 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 85,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).