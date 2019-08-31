Moors & Cabot Lifted Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $775,957; First American Bank Maintains Position in Suntrust Banks (STI)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 8,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,126 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 30,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.37M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,612 shares to 88,859 shares, valued at $16.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,306 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 17.53M shares. 21,430 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 290,556 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 20,880 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability owns 2,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 10,929 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial has 543,737 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Foster Motley has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Investment House Limited Liability invested in 112,868 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bluemountain Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,330 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.4% or 111.69M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 2,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 45,971 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Continental Advsr Lc owns 41,492 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 534,776 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 20,178 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 43,908 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 304,523 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 109,157 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Provise Management Gp Lc stated it has 7,256 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,231 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 7,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 659,162 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 174,057 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,996 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 21,105 shares to 145,036 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,966 shares, and cut its stake in Federated (FMUSX).