Moors & Cabot Boosted Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.11 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Increased by $20.50 Million as Stock Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 1048.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 846,619 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 1.85 million shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,500 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Heartland reported 0.34% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 144,559 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Stifel Corporation stated it has 8,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,541 are owned by Fruth. Principal Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 290,363 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ww Asset holds 0.03% or 11,615 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.48% stake. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 980 shares. Sei Invests owns 169,181 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,587 shares to 13,306 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,465 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.